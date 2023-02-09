Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Knicks

MSG Entertainment seeking permanent special operating permit for Madison Square Garden

By Posted on
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks and Rangers.
WikiMedia Commons

MSG Entertainment announced on Thursday that it had submitted its Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) application to the New York City Department of City Planning in hopes of obtaining a special operating permit “in perpetuity” — meaning forever — for Madison Square Garden. Thus, attempting to cement its roots at its current location at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza in midtown. 

Its current 10-year permit expires on July 24.

The longtime home of the New York Knicks and Rangers was built in the early 1960s, demolishing the street-level Penn Station building, forcing NYC commuters into the now-renovated underground labyrinth multiple generations have been forced to tolerate. 

With it came the enforcement of what Gothamist described as an “obscure city zoning law” that requires any arena within the Big Apple containing more than 2,500 seats to receive a special permit from the city. However, MSG Entertainment claims that the Garden is the only major sporting venue in the city that needs such a permit.

“Madison Square Garden employs thousands of people, serves as a significant driver of the economy generating nearly $2 billion in annual economic benefit to the City, and is home to the most important sports, entertainment and cultural events,” MSG Entertainment’s release read. “No other major stadium or arena in NYC has ever been required to obtain a special permit to operate, and the Company believes it is only appropriate for NYC’s special permit process to be fair and consistent.”

The initial permit for the building, given in 1963, was for 50 years. Upon its expiration and under the pressure of those hoping to see Penn Station restored to its pre-1960s grandeur, the city council gave MSG Entertainment just a 10-year permit. 

In order for such a Penn Station dream to come true, though, the Garden would have to be torn down and a fifth variation of the venue would be built elsewhere in the city.

“Calls from various parties that link the extension of the permit with an opportunity to move The Garden are misguided,” MSG Entertainment statement read. “The Company believes ongoing confusion about ownership of The Garden has contributed to attempts to use the special permit process to fuel discussions surrounding completely unrealistic efforts to move The Garden. The fact is, MSG Entertainment has full ownership of the arena, the land it sits on, and the air above it – there is no public lease of any kind.”

According to Empire State Development, any relocation of Madison Square Garden, per the release, would cost an estimated $8.5 billion in public funding.

For more on Madison Square Garden, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC