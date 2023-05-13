amNY at the Track | Can Mage make it a double? Here’s who he might face in the Preakness

After an amazing effort in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Mage is looking like a solid choice to take the next leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

With Javier Castellano in the saddle to finally get his first Kentucky Derby win in 15 tries, Mage was much the best in his triumph over Two Phil’s, getting a career-high 105 Beyer speed figure for the effort. He won’t have to worry about the Derby runner-up trying to turn the tables on him, however, as Two Phil’s connections decided to skip the Preakness.

Also out of the way is Forte, the juvenile champ who twice beat Mage in Florida prep races this year and wound up being scratched out of the Kentucky Derby as the morning-line favorite due to a bruised hoof. On Monday, Forte was placed on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s 14-day vet’s list – a new safety effort enacted as part of the federal Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority — which sidelines the colt through at least May 20.

On Friday, Mage’s connections confirmed that the Derby winner will make the trip to Baltimore and seek the second jewel of the Triple Crown on May 20. The Preakness decision was made easy, the Daily Racing Form reported, after Mage impressed trainer Gustavo Delgado and the ownership with a solid gallop Friday morning at Churchill Downs.

Mage ran a great race in the Kentucky Derby — looking nothing like the colt who languished well behind Forte in the Fountain of Youth two starts back in February. Instead, Mage showed off last Saturday a sustained, nearly six-furlong rally from the back of the pack – with Castellano giving him a great, traffic-battling trip.

Castellano wisely took Mage to the back of the pack in the first quarter-mile as Verifying, Kingsbarns and Reincarnate set a ridiculous speed duel for the first half-mile run in an unsustainable 45.73 seconds. But after they entered the backstretch, Mage got rolling – and did not stop.

In the blue silks, you can see Mage getting going just inside the ¾ pole down the backstretch, steadily advancing through the field into the far turn. That’s where Castellano wisely took Mage to the far outside to pass the backpedaling front half of the field.

But even the lost ground from traveling on the outside around the turn did not take anything out of Mage. By the eighth pole, he was in front to stay, holding off a determined Two Phil’s and the fast-closing Angel of Empire.

The main question for Mage will be how he’ll perform in the quick two-week turnaround, and whether he’ll have recovered enough from that effort to take the Preakness.

According to the Daily Racing Form’s list of Preakness contenders, only two other Kentucky Derby entrants are expected to make the race in Baltimore. The one who finished closest to Mage at the wire was fourth-place finisher Disarm. If he makes the start, the Steve Asmussen-trained colt will have his fourth race in eight weeks – almost unheard of for the modern thoroughbred.

Confidence Game, who finished 10th in the 18-horse Kentucky Derby, may also run in the Preakness. The Kentucky Derby was his first race in nine weeks, so he should be fresh enough to make the Preakness start.

The rest of the probable Preakness field, as the DRF reports, include horses that just came up short on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

First Mission, the Lexington Stakes winner, looks like the best of the Triple Crown newcomers. Trained by Brad Cox, First Mission soundly defeated Disarm, among others, in the effort. None of Cox’s four horses in the Kentucky Derby – including third-place finisher Angel of Empire – are expected to make the Preakness, according to DRF.

National Treasure, the Bob Baffert trainee who finished fourth last out in the Santa Anita Derby, is also probable for the Preakness, as is Blazing Sevens, the third-place finisher in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Other contenders include three horses who clinched automatic Preakness berths through prep race wins: Perform, who won the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park in April; Red Route One, winner of the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park in late April; and Chase the Chaos, who won the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields in February.

With the field not completely set, it’s hard to gauge Mage’s chances in the Preakness at this point. But none of the potential challengers will have a chance if Mage does in Baltimore on May 20 what he did in Louisville on May 6.

