Majority Leader Schumer says U.S. Senate will pass debt limit increase ‘soon’

By Moira Warburton, Reuters
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2021.
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he looks forward to passing the debt limit increase “soon,” after a “good conversation” with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The Senate must take action to make sure the United States does not default on its sovereign debt for the first time in its history,” Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“I recently had a good conversation with the Republican leader about this issue and expect to continue those talks… I look forward to achieving a bipartisan solution to addressing the debt limit soon.”

However no timeline was given, either by Schumer or by No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin, for moving the debt limit increase to the Senate floor.

But noting that Schumer and McConnell discussed the debt limit and other pending issues last week, Durbin said, “It is a rare moment when you say Chuck and Mitch met and they talked about something … I hope it’s positive.”

