Make the Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster smoothie

For an allergy-fighting smoothie that contains cocoa powder, check out the Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster from “Clean Green Drinks” by Candice Kumai. With baby spinach, banana pear, peanut butter and chocolate, it contains doses of potassium and vitamin E, plus tastes like a chocolate peanut butter cup!

The Chocolate

Peanut Butter Monster

Serves 3

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 cups baby spinach

1 frozen banana

½ Bartlett pear, cored

2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup ice

Add ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.