Malliotakis border visit reveals security risks amid humanitarian crisis | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

By Stephen Witt

While the humanitarian crisis along the nation’s southern border under the Biden Administration is growing in record numbers, it is also acting as a diversion for the increase of convicted felons, weapons, and illegal drugs to flow across the border.

That according to U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Southern Brooklyn), who traveled with a House Republican delegation over the weekend to the southern border where they met with Customs and Border Patrol Officers (CBP) and toured the Donna Migrant Processing Facility.

“What I have seen, experienced and heard at the border is absolutely heartbreaking and truly puts me at a loss for words,” said Malliotakis. “At this facility alone, CBP officers have apprehended nearly 1,000 convicted felons, 63 gang members, 102 sex offenders, 20 AK-47s, along with thousands of pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth – and that’s only what they’ve caught. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the capacity for this facility is supposed to be 250 people, but right now over 4,000 migrants are housed there.”