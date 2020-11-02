Maloney, Seawright attend Get Out the Women's Vote 2020 rally in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Dean Moses

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright and Marcia Sudolsky, president of Tri-State Maxed-Out Women, rally for “Get Out the Women’s Vote 2020” marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment which guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.

They shared a few words about the importance of women voting before handing out flyers and greeting voters.

“My mother was born without the right to vote, and many people sacrificed their life to get us this right. Let us use it to reelect Rebecca Seawright and the entire Biden team,” Maloney said.

The Congresswoman said that electing a Democratic White House, Congress and Senate would clear the way for new COVID-19 relief and infrastructure investments, as well as other improvements.

“If we elect Biden and get a Democratic Senate, which we may, and have a Democratic house, we would be able to pass stronger healthcare provisions, infrastructure, our jobs, healthcare, and plans to beat the coronavirus and all the way down. Very importantly, this is the year with Biden that we can ratify the equal rights amendment and with these changes to the court. You can’t control who’s going to the court, Republicans have the vote, but we can control the document that they are interpreting,” Maloney said.

“Over 1.1 million voters cast their vote in early voting in Manhattan. We are here today, during the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote to encourage everyone to get out to vote if you have yet to do so,” Assemblymember Seawright said.

Hochul offered support for Seawright, the Democratic incumbent who’s running on the third-party Rise and Unite line after getting thrown off the Democratic primary ballot back in May due to a filing snafu.

“I am so proud to travel here today, to stand with my great friend Rebecca Seawright. She is such a strong voice for this district and our state capital. I see her in action, and nobody can say no to her and get away with it. She is that tough,” Hochul said.

The lieutenant governor said that “anyone who does not vote this year is not celebrating” the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the right way.

“This is how you celebrate. You celebrate by showing up to vote because we honor those who came before us. The brave women and the men who stood with them, who fought long and hard for this cherished right. Don’t abuse it by not exercising it. Honor them. It is in our DNA as New Yorkers, our responsibility to get out and vote. Get out and vote out for Rebecca and Carolyn Maloney,” said Hochul.