Mamadou Diallo released without bail after Bronx attack; charges reduced

Mamadou Diallo, 61, of the Bronx, saw his manslaughter sentence reduced to assault, authorities said. Photo Credit: StreetEasy

A Bronx man arrested in the fatal beating of the man who allegedly tried to rape his wife was home with his family on Wednesday after he was released without bail and the charges against him reduced from manslaughter to assault, authorities said.

On Monday night, Mamadou Diallo, 61, ran home from his job as a taxi driver when his wife frantically called to report the brutal attack. She begged him to call 911, but he got there before police did, said Diallo’s brother, Ibrahima Diallo.

As he got the upstairs hallway of their Washington Avenue apartment, he came face-to-face with ex-con Earl Nash, 43, police have said.

Diallo and Nash fought. Nash hit Diallo with a belt, and Diallo beat him with a tire iron, a law enforcement official said.

Nash, who served time for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and bribery, was taken to an area hospital with lacerations to his head and face, but he died there, police said.

Before the confrontation, Nash had allegedly broken into 51-year-old Nenegale Diallo’s apartment, pushing in the door and throwing her to the ground before trying to remove her clothes, police and family have said.

Diallo was released without bail during his arraignment late Tuesday evening. He was officially charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.