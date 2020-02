A man was killed Monday in Brighton Beach when he was struck by a private snow-clearing vehicle, police said.Stanislav Chernyshov, …

Stanislav Chernyshov, 73, was crossing the street at Oceana Terrace around 11:54 a.m. when a backhoe that was pushing snow reversed and hit him, according to the NYPD. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old operator of the backhoe wasn’t charged, police said.