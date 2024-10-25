Man and woman in their 70s knocked to the ground during random attack in SoHo

Police are searching for this suspect and others who allegedly knocked a man and woman to the ground in SoHo on Oct. 23, 2024.

A man and woman in their 70s were near the Canal Street subway station in SoHo when a group of men allegedly pushed them to the ground Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 in front of an apartment building at 255 Canal St.

The 75-year-old woman and 79-year-old man were walking on the busy corridor when a group of five suspects approached them, and without saying a word, knocked both victims to the ground in what police sources said was a random attack.

Immediately after shoving the victims, all five perps fled the location on foot, eastbound on Canal Street before officers from the 5th Precinct arrived on scene.

Police could not confirm the relationship between the two victims, but neither one knew their attackers.

EMS responded and brought the woman, who sustained injuries to her head, neck and torso, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The man suffered injuries to his back and left ankle as a result of the assault. He went by private means to NYU Langone Health, also in stable condition.

Police on Friday released photos of the suspects who remain at large. All are described has having either slim or medium builds with a dark complexion.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat and a white T-shirt, while another one is shown wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

A third suspect was last seen wearing a white and gray T-shirt, gray jeans and black sneakers; another suspect was last seen in a black and red T-shirt and blue jeans; and the fifth suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, gray sweatpants with red and black stripes and blue sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.