Man counting money in Central Park almost robbed at knifepoint, NYPD says

CAROLINE LINTON
August 5, 2015
The suspect said “let me help you with that,” police said.

A man who was counting money while sitting on a log on Saturday in Central Park was almost robbed at knifepoint, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim, 31, was sitting on a log at East 109th St. and East Drive and counting his money when the suspect approached him. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and said “let me help you with that.”

Police said the victim shouted at the suspect and he fled, empty-handed. The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, sneakers and a baseball hat.

There were eight robberies in Central Park in the month of July, up from just four during the same time last year, according to the Daily News.

