A man was pronounced dead at Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn after being transported from Seventh Avenue in Borough Park, the NYPD says.

Responding to a call, police found Yingguan Chen, 68, after 11:30 p.m. Monday at 6103 Seventh Ave. with gunshot wounds to the right arm, torso and head, police say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is open, the NYPD says.