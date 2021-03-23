Man dies after being shot five times outside Woodside Houses in Queens | amNewYork

Quantcast
A man died on Tuesday afternoon after he was shot multiple times outside of the Woodside Houses in Queens.

According to police, at 1:13 p.m. on March 23 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 31-69 49th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot five times throughout his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting nor could the police provide any information on a potential suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

