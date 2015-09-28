Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Man fatally shot in front of Astoria hookah bar: Cops

Alison Fox
September 28, 2015
1 min read

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in front of an Astoria hookah bar early Monday after getting into a fight …

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in front of an Astoria hookah bar early Monday after getting into a fight with the suspect inside, police said.

The fight started by the Crystal Lounge on Steinway Street just before 4 a.m., police said. That is when Charles Williams, from East New York, was shot in the street.

The suspect then drove off in a white BMW, police said.

The victim was taken to Astoria General Hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

It was not immediately clear what the fight was about.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like