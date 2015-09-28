Man fatally shot in front of Astoria hookah bar: Cops

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in front of an Astoria hookah bar early Monday after getting into a fight …

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in front of an Astoria hookah bar early Monday after getting into a fight with the suspect inside, police said.

The fight started by the Crystal Lounge on Steinway Street just before 4 a.m., police said. That is when Charles Williams, from East New York, was shot in the street.

The suspect then drove off in a white BMW, police said.

The victim was taken to Astoria General Hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

It was not immediately clear what the fight was about.