Police said a man in his 40s was found dead in a popular Manhattan playground on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at Little Flower Playground, located at Madison and Jefferson Streets on the Lower East Side, on June 27 at approximately 6:03 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man, approximately 40-years-old, unconscious and unresponsive on a park bench.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the man was found in a seated position with no signs of visible trauma on his body.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Additional information was not immediately available, and the investigation remains ongoing.

