He was stabbed in the back of the head and the chest.

A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the back of the head and the chest inside a Bronx playground Thursday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was found at about 9 a.m. in the Lozada Playground on East 135th Street, in the Mott Haven area, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but died en route, police said.

The circumstances surround the stabbing were not immediately clear.