Police investigating death of man found stabbed on Brooklyn street

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, at 8:59 p.m. on June 30 police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 889 Rockaway Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 19-year-old Vernon Douglas in front of the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed Douglas to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.