Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a Queens home on Tuesday evening.

According to police, at 6:08 p.m. on May 31, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of assistance inside a residence in the vicinity of 40th Road and 102nd Street in Corona. Upon their arrival, police found 35-year-old Jose Gonzalez with severe trauma to his torso.

Paramedics declared Gonzalez dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 3:27 p.m. on June 1, 2022.