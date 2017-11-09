Cops are searching for a man who they say groped minors who were on their way to school during three separate instances Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

Between 7 and 8:15 a.m., three females, aged 11, 13 and 15, each reported to their school administrators that they had been inappropriately touched by a man while walking alone to their classes.

Police say the man groped all three victims. In the third case, involving a 13-year-old victim, he had his genitals exposed when he approached her, cops say.

All three incidents took place within the confines of East 172nd Street and Wheeler Avenue. It was not immediately clear if all three victims attended the same school.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering a black Chevy Impala and fleeing the scene after the incidents. He’s seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black hat and black pants. Police describe him as being about 6 feet tall and in his 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.