Man hospitalized after Lower East Side stabbing

Blood was left splattered on a Lower East Side street next to a discarded shirt after a man was stabbed late on Labor Day, police confirmed.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred in the area of East 4th Street and 2nd Avenue at about 9:36 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Police said a 39-year-old man was attacked and stabbed in the chest before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS, who rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement sources described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks.

