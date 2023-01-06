Man in custody after shooting kills victim in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man was taken into custody after a man was found shot in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

According to police, at 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 5 police responded to a report regarding a man assaulted at Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z. Upon their arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man in front of 3090 Ocean Avenue with head trauma and gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospital/Coney Island, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, but no charges have been announced at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.