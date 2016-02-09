Man raped, robbed female victim in the Bronx, NYPD says

He stole cash and two cellphones from the victim before raping her, police said.

Police have released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx on Friday night.

Cops said that the suspect followed the victim into the elevator of a building on East 183rd Street in University Heights just before 9:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the woman as the elevator doors opened. He stole cash and two cellphones from the victim before raping her in a stairwell, cops said.

The man, believed to be about 18 years old and 5-foot-8-inches, then fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.