Brooklyn detectives are searching for the suspect who shot a man dead at a public housing complex Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 284 Sutter Ave., located within the Brownsville Houses, at approximately 11:15 a.m. on March 13, according to a police source.

When they arrived, authorities said, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso, the source said.

EMS brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

According to law enforcement agents, there have been no arrests yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.