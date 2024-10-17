Police said a man was shot dead on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx on Oct. 16, 2024.

A man was shot and killed at a Bronx public housing complex Wednesday night, police reported.

According to law enforcement sources, at around 8:32 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers from the 40th Precinct and PSA 7 responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside the St. Mary’s Park Houses, a NYC Housing Authority complex on 671 Westchester Ave. in Melrose.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man covered in blood after being shot in the neck. EMS was on the scene and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet confirmed a possible motive, information on the possible suspect (s) involved or if any weapons or shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes on the heels of another shooting in the area where a man was left clinging to life after being shot in the head inside a Mott Haven apartment building on Sunday.

