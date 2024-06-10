Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for two suspects who shot a man dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male shot within the vicinity of Sackett Avenue and Williamsbridge Road in Morris Park at approximately 5:37 p.m. on June 9.

When cops arrived, they found 29-year-old Kelvin Sims of Silver Street in the Bronx riddled with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, law enforcement sources said. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police reported.

EMS brought Sims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police are looking for two male suspects who fled the crime scene eastbound on Williamsbridge Road. One was last seen wearing a gray shirt and camo pants, and the other was donned in all black.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 49th Precinct saw two murders year to date, which was the same as last year at this time, according to the most recent crime report. However, violent crime that includes murder, rape, robbery and felony assault is up more than 11% for the year compared to the same time in 2023.