Man shot in Crown Heights Tuesday, police release photo of suspect

A 47-year-old man was shot in Crown Heights Tuesday leading to nearby school closures while the perpetrator was on the loose.

The victim was shot in the bicep at around noon in front of 1425 Prospect Pl., police said. The 47-year-old was transported by EMS to Interfaith Hospital in stable condition.

Local schools were temporarily sheltered in place, according to reports, although the shooting was not related to any schools.

Police have released a photo of the suspect who remains at large.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).