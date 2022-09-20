Person in custody after woman is shot in the head in Brooklyn

Quantcast
A woman was critically injured after she was shot in the head in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 3:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 officers from the 61st Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot at 1929 Stuart Street. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that a person of interest was taken into custody near the Sheepshead Bay Houses at Nostrand Avenue and Avenue V, but it is not clear what their connection is to the incident at this time. No charges have been announced at the time of publication. 

Two shell casings were recovered from the scene.

A report from Citizen.com stated that a child was found with the person of interest at the time of their arrest, however the NYPD could not confirm this detail at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

