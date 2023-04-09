Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man, 20, shot in the back outside Brooklyn medical office

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_1442
Police investigate a shooting outside of Brooklyn Heart on Utica Avenue that left a man in critical but stable condition Sunday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the back outside of a Brooklyn medical office Sunday morning, cops said.

According to police, the young man was shot outside of Brooklyn Heart, located at 1336 Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, early April 9. Officers from the 67th Precinct arrived just after 4:15 a.m. to find the victim laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he is said to be stable, but critical.

A spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told amNewYork Metro that the victim is not cooperating with detectives at this time in the investigation.

Police stand guard as the crime scene is investigated early Sunday morning, April 9.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The suspects reportedly fled down Utica Avenue in an SUV.

There are no further leads and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Reported shootings remain down year-to-date in the 67th Precinct, where Sunday’s incident occurred, according to NYPD data. As of April 2, when the most recent data is available, there were nine reported shootings — down one from the 10 reported during the same time frame last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC