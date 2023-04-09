Man, 20, shot in the back outside Brooklyn medical office

A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the back outside of a Brooklyn medical office Sunday morning, cops said.

According to police, the young man was shot outside of Brooklyn Heart, located at 1336 Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, early April 9. Officers from the 67th Precinct arrived just after 4:15 a.m. to find the victim laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he is said to be stable, but critical.

A spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told amNewYork Metro that the victim is not cooperating with detectives at this time in the investigation.

The suspects reportedly fled down Utica Avenue in an SUV.

There are no further leads and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Reported shootings remain down year-to-date in the 67th Precinct, where Sunday’s incident occurred, according to NYPD data. As of April 2, when the most recent data is available, there were nine reported shootings — down one from the 10 reported during the same time frame last year.