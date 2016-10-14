Man slashed on A train at 34th Street-8th Avenue subway station, NYPD says

The incident occurred after two men got into a verbal dispute.

A 42-year-old man was slashed multiple times on a northbound A train Thursday afternoon after getting into a verbal dispute with another man, police said.

The two men were on the train around 3:10 p.m. at the 34th Street and Eighth Avenue subway stop. Their argument became physical and the suspect cut the victim with an unknown object in the chest, forehead, shoulder and arm, cops said.

Police said the nature of the argument is under investigation.

The suspect, described as around 30-year-old, fled the train when it arrived at the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue stop, police said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.