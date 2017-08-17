Man smashes doors of Williamsburg church with bat, NYPD says

The man was caught on video swinging the bat into the church’s doors.

A man smashed the windows of a Brooklyn church with a baseball bat on Wednesday evening, police said.

The man was caught on video swinging the bat six times into the glass doors of the Williamsburg Spanish Church at 319 Grand St. at about 7:25 p.m.

He is then seen walking a few feet away before returning to the front of the church.

He appears to yell something and point inside the broken doors, the video shows.

The surveillance footage of the attack was released by police late Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.