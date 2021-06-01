Man sought for stabbing man multiple times during assault at Harlem subway station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are looking for a suspect who attacked a man inside a Harlem train station early on Memorial Day morning.

According to the NYPD, at 6 a.m. on May 31 a 31-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man at the 125th Street subway station. The suspect pulled out two metal objects and the victim pulled out two knives as the altercation turned physical.

The suspect hit the victim and slammed him to the ground. After gaining control of one of the victim’s knives, the suspect proceeded to stab the victim multiple times in the back before fleeing the station topside. EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect from the incident, which also shows a woman in a red coat who came to the victim.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.