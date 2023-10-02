Man found stabbed to death on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead on a Brooklyn street early Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 3:53 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers from the 81st Precinct responded to a call regarding a man stabbed at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. Upon their arrival, cops found 32-year-old Ryan Carson at the scene with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Carson to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.