Police are searching for suspects who allegedly stabbed a man in Brooklyn on July 6, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are looking for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after they made crass comments about his girlfriend earlier this month.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident unfolded on July 6 at around 2:10 a.m. when the victim, a 27-year-old man, got into a physical altercation with two other men in front of 662 Washington Ave. in Crown Heights.

Police said the victim was with his girlfriend on a sidewalk waiting for their Uber car to arrive when he overheard the perps, who were standing nearby, making remarks about his girlfriend. One of the suspects is alleged to have been video recording the woman while making the crude comments, police said.

Growing concerned for his girlfriend’s privacy, the victim approached the suspects to get them to stop the harassment. A physical fight ensued, police said, before one of the suspects stabbed the victim three times in the neck with an unknown sharp object.

The suspects parted from each other immediately following the stabbing, with one fleeing the scene in an SUV and the other getting away on foot before officers from the 77th Precinct arrived.

EMS brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released video footage of the suspects at large. In the video, one suspect is seen wearing a black shirt and the other perpetrator is shown donning a white shirt.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.