Man stabbed dead after Queens subway robbery attempt escalates into violent brawl on 7 line: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police say an attempted robbery turned massive brawl on board a Queens train early on Sunday morning left a man stabbed to death.

The incident unfolded aboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train as it rolled into the Woodside-61st Street Station at around 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 22.

According to police sources, two suspects — who were part of a larger group of men riding the train — approached one of the victims as he slept and attempted to rob him. However, things quickly went awry when he awoke and fought back, leading to a bloody brawl involving several knives.

Officers from the 108th Precinct rushed to the train after receiving calls regarding an assault and came upon the bloody scene.

Cops found one man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and another with a slash to the face. Police sources said the man stabbed in the chest had been the robbers’ initial target.

Both men, who the NYPD has yet to provide ages of, were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the stabbed man was pronounced dead. The deceased’s identity has not yet been provided.

Meanwhile, police determined that the man slashed in the face — who was treated at Elmhurst Hospital — was part of the group who initiated the robbery attempt. He was subsequently taken into police custody for further questioning.

Three additional individuals were also apprehended in connection with the deadly incident, police sources said. Charges against them are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.