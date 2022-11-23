Quantcast
Bronx

Man found stabbed to death in hallway of his Bronx apartment building

2511 westchester avenue bronx apartment building
Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 2:41 a.m. on Nov. 23 officers from the 45th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside 2511 Westchester Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 23-year-old Rodney Truss, a resident of the building, in the six-floor stairwell area, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to his right leg.

Parademics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

