Man stabbed to death in the hallway of his Bronx apartment building: cops

Cops are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in the hallway of his Bronx apartment building Saturday night.

According to police, at around 10:31 p.m. on April 22, authorities responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside 1145 University Ave., NYCHA’s Highbridge Gardens, within the confines of the 44th Precinct. Upon arrival, cops found the victim — identified Sunday as building resident John Levestone — with a stab wound to the torso.

Paramedics rushed Levestone to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

A female person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but has not yet been charged, cops said.

The investigation remains ongoing.