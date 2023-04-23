Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

Man stabbed to death in the hallway of his Bronx apartment building: cops

By
comments
Posted on
GettyImages-482691137-1200×800-1
Getty Images

Cops are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in the hallway of his Bronx apartment building Saturday night.

According to police, at around 10:31 p.m. on April 22, authorities responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside 1145 University Ave., NYCHA’s Highbridge Gardens, within the confines of the 44th Precinct. Upon arrival, cops found the victim — identified Sunday as building resident John Levestone — with a stab wound to the torso.

Paramedics rushed Levestone to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

A female person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but has not yet been charged, cops said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC