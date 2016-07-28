Man theatened to kill cops at Port Authority Bus Terminal, police say

Port Authority Police said that the man, from Florida, was charged with making a terroristic threat.

A Florida man with a gun was arrested for threatening to kill cops at the Port Authority bus terminal, authorities said Thursday.

Hunter Taylor, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the Port Authority Police.

Taylor was busted after he allegedly showed someone the gun inside his bag and told them he wanted to kill officers at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Port Authority.

A witness alerted cops, who then searched Taylor’s bag. They found a .38 caliber revolver, police said, and a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana.