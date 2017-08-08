Queens spa employee slapped, bitten as she resists attempted rape, NYPD says

The suspect slapped and bit the woman when she resisted, police said.

A man slapped and bit a spa employee after he tried to rape her last month in Jamaica, police said Monday.

The man, believed to be 35 years old, posed as a customer and asked to use the restroom at the Health Foot Spa at 169-06 Hillside Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, cops said.

The 49-year-old employee showed him to the restroom, but the man forced her into a room and tried to take off her clothes, according to police.

When the woman resisted, the man slapped her in the face and bit her chest, police said. He then fled the building, they said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the man on Monday.