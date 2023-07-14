Man trips up Orthodox Jewish woman in Brooklyn, Cops investigating incident as a hate crime: NYPD

Police are looking for this man who allegedly tripped up an Orthodox Jewish woman in Crown Heights last month in what cops believe was a hate crime (NYPD)

The police are looking for a man who allegedly tripped up an Orthodox Jewish woman on a Crown Heights sidewalk last month in what they believe was a hate crime.

According to police, the woman, 51, was walking in the vicinity of Empire Boulevard and Jean Jacques Dessalines Boulevard at around 10 a.m. on June 13 when the suspect walking in the opposite direction tripped her up. The victim was wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing.

The suspect did not say a word to the woman and there was no provocation. The woman, however, was injured after falling on the sidewalk, sustaining bruises and abrasions to her hands and knees.

The man, according to police, continued walking along Empire Boulevard and was last seen entering the Sterling Street/Nostrand Avenue subway station (#2/5 line). The victim was transported, via EMS, to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was treated and subsequently released. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police have released photos of the suspect, who is described as being approximately 40 years of age, with a dark complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a camouflage-colored Nike baseball cap, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).