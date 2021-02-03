Man wanted for drawing swastika in the snow outside Manhattan temple: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for a man who left a hate symbol in the snow outside of a Manhattan temple.

According to police, at 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 2, an unknown man was outside of Temple Emanu-El, located at 840 5th Avenue. The man proceeded to draw a swastika in the snow with his finger outside of the temple.

The suspect then fled the scene northbound on 5th Avenue.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect drawing the swastika taken from nearby surveillance cameras:

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored bucket hat, a dark colored hooded parka, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.