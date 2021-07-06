Man who injured two women in violent robbery attempt in Chelsea remains at large

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect who injured two people in a robbery attempt in Chelsea.

It was reported to the NYPD that at 9:30 p.m. on June 26 a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk in front of 236 West 15th Street when they were approached by an unknown man. In an unprovoked attack, the man grabbed the 31-year-old woman and threw her into a scaffolding pole and then to the ground while trying to take her purse.

The suspect then proceeded to punch the 33-year-old woman with a closed fist before fleeing westbound on 15th Street. The 31-year-old victim sustained severe lacerations to the back of her head and the 33-year-old victim sustained bruising to the face. Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video taken from the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.