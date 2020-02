Police were investigating a man with a drone near the end of the New York City Half Marathon Sunday. The …

Police were investigating a man with a drone near the end of the New York City Half Marathon Sunday.

The drone, which didn’t appear to be airborne, was spotted near the South Street Seaport late in the morning, police said. It was not immediately clear why the man had the drone.

The NYC Half, a 13.1-mile run through Manhattan, started at 7:30 a.m. inside Central Park, just north of East 72nd Street. It ended on Water Street.