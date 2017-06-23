Man, woman shot to death inside SUV in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The man was the intended target, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Two people sitting in a parked SUV were fatally shot in East New York on Friday morning, June 23, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ via YouTube

A man and a woman who had just left a club were fatally shot inside a parked SUV in Brooklyn early Friday morning, police said.

A gunman shot 13 rounds into the driver’s side of the red Dodge Durango, parked on Cleveland Street, between Linden Boulevard and Hegeman Avenue, in East New York, at about 4:40 a.m., police said.

A 27-year-old man, who was in the driver’s seat, was the intended target, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. He was shot several times, while the woman, 23, in the passenger’s seat was hit once, he said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two had left a club across the street just before getting into the car, but investigators do not believe the shooting was sparked by a dispute at the club, Boyce said.

“We spoke to one of the security agents there, he said there were no problems prior to that,” he said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.