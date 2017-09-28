Man, woman in gray SUV try to kidnap teen girl in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The two were in a gray SUV when they approached the girl, police said.

A man and a woman tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl near Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday.

The two approached the girl from inside a gray BMW SUV with New York license plates on 19th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, about 2:40 p.m. Friday, cops said.

As the woman was talking with the girl, the man got out, grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to pull her into the car.

The girl was able to break free and run away, but the suspects remain at large, according to police.

Police originally said the car the couple used was a black Jeep Cherokee, but later said it was a gray BMW. The NYPD released surveillance footage of the attempted kidnapping on Wednesday.

The woman was described as 30 to 40 years old and 5-foot-4 with short dark hair. She also had a tattoo of a bow on her back, police said.

The man was described as 35 to 45 years old and 5-foot-7. He spoke with a heavy accent, cops said.