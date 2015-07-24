Brave black cat rescued from Manhattan Bridge

Another day, another cat making headlines in NYC.

A brave black cat was spotted scaling a ledge of the Manhattan Bridge Wednesday, where it seemed to have ended up after a pigeon chase, according to Gothamist.

A lane was closed Friday, the Department of Transportation said, and traps were set to catch the furry daredevil. Just after 12:30 p.m., the DOT tweeted that the cat had been rescued by Animal Care & Control with help from DOT Bridges.

“We thank and commend the fantastic Field Operations staff at AC&C and the compassionate DOT workers who saved this cat’s life,” Joyce Friedman, NYC coordinator of the Humane Society of the United States, told amNewYork.

This was the second near cat-astrophe of the week. On Wednesday, a cat named George was rescued by cops just a hair away from the third rail, after wandering onto the tracks at Canal Street and delaying more than 80 trains.

“We are thrilled to see NYC officials consistently taking into account the importance of NYC’s animals’ lives,” Friedman added.

This all confirms what we already knew: It’s a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it.

To adopt an AC&C cat (and maybe even “Bridge Cat,” Friedman tells us) visit nycacc.org.