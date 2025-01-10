Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

News

Judge rules President-elect Trump will face no punishment in hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump will not be punished for his involvement in the hush money case, according to a Manhattan judge.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell.

He may have done the crime, but he won’t be doing time.

A Manhattan Judge ruled Friday that President-elect Donald Trump will not be punished in the high-profile hush-money case, despite a jury finding him guilty of 34 felony counts of business fraud. However, Trump will still be the first felon to be a U.S. president. 

The ruling comes just days before Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20. 

Judge Juan Merchan also decided not to impose any fines in the case involving adult porn star Stormy Daniels. The illegal payments were made ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump continues to claim he is innocent. 

Last week, Merchan signaled that he would not be handing Trump any prison time ahead of the official sentencing, opting instead for an unconditional discharge. He said at the time that it would make little sense since Trump was about to be sworn in as the 47th President in coming days.

A faithful fan claims Trump's innocence in front of the Manhattan courthouse as he was handed his sentencing.
A faithful fan claims Trump’s innocence in front of the Manhattan courthouse Friday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell.

A crowd of Trump supporters gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse today in solidarity with the former president. 

The unwavering fans stood proud with MAGA apparel, flags brandishing Trumps face and signs pointing towards his alleged innocence as news of the judge's decision spread. 
Trump fans assemble outside the courthouse with MAGA apparel. They waved flags brandishing Trump’s face and held signs saying he was innocent.  Photo by Lloyd Mitchell.
Trump makes the first former POTUS and first president-elect to be convicted.
A protester outside the courthouse making clear that she supported the verdict. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell.

 

 

