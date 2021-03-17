Manhattan lawmaker launches resource to help New Yorkers make COVID-19 vaccination appointments | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New York City senator announced on March 16 that he had successfully helped over 1,000 constituents schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

State Senator Brad Hoylman launched a “Vaccine Appointment Help Center” on Feb. 27 after hearing numerous reports about the difficult scheduling process for COVID-19 inoculations in New York.

Since then, Senator Hoylman and his staff have helped 1,370 constituents schedule vaccine appointments at pharmacies, hospitals and mass vaccination sites with the assistance of TurboVax.

“Helping constituents schedule vaccine appointments is some of the most rewarding work I’ve done since I became a New York State Senator,” said Senator Hoylman.

This help center has brought great relief in the form of a COVID-19 inoculation to many New Yorkers, especially seniors who have limited access to technology or trouble operating vaccine appointment websites.

“Many of my constituents struggled with the confusing online sign-up process, a lack of Manhattan-specific mass vaccination sites and the limited supply of vaccines,” Senator Hoylman continued. “I couldn’t be prouder of my team, who worked around-the-clock to enable us to surpass our milestone 1,000 successful COVID-19 vaccine appointment,” he said.

Senator Hoylman also brought a pop-up inoculation site to NYCHA’s (New York City Housing Authority’s) Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza Community Center on March 13 along with other locations in his Senate district.

Residents of Senate District 27 can request help from Senator Hoylman’s “Vaccine Appointment Help Center” by filling out this form https://bit.ly/HoylmanHelpCenter.