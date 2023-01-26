Manhattan man charged for stabbing spree that killed two, injured two others in December

A Manhattan man was officially indicted on charges for fatally stabbing two people in two separate incidents, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Roland Codrington, 35, was charged with stabbing killing 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Henry and 51-year-old James Cunningham, as well as for a non-fatal stabbing at an East Harlem bar. He was formally charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted assault, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2022, Cunningham left a bar in the East Village when he was allegedly approached by Codrington. Codrington then allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed Cunningham in the neck, leaving him bleeding outside the bar. Cunningham was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Days later on Dec. 22, Codrington allegedly stabbed two people who witnessed him harassing a woman at a different bar in East Harlem and tried to stop him. Both of the victims suffered serious but non-fatal wounds as a result.

Then, on Dec. 23, Codrington allegedly walked into Marcus Garvey Park and approached Dr. Henry. He then allegedly proceeded to stab Dr. Henry over 30 times and took his keys before driving off in Dr. Henry’s vehicle. Dr. Henry was declared dead at the scene.

Following the stabbing of Dr. Henry, Codrington was apprehended by police in the Bronx, where he was allegedly found inside Dr. Henry’s car.

“Roland Codrington allegedly wreaked havoc across the city in a crime spree that left two dead,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Manhattanites deserve to live their daily lives without the fear of being attacked. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”