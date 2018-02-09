Attacker yells racial slurs, slashes man on Lower East Side, NYPD says

The suspect punched the man in the face and slashed his arm and leg, police said.

A man yelled anti-Hispanic slurs at another man before punching and slashing him on the Lower East Side, a law enforcement source said Friday.

The suspect approached the 37-year-old man at about 2 a.m. near Suffolk and Broome streets on Monday, Feb. 5, police said.

He yelled racial slurs at the victim and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, according to police. The suspect then slashed him on his right arm and leg with a sharp object and took his cellphone, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect Thursday night.

A few days before this attack, on Feb. 1, a 41-year-old man was slashed in the face while he was walking with his 1-year-old son in Mott Haven at about 2 p.m., police said. The attacker in that incident also made a remark about the victim’s nationality, according to reports.