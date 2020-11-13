Manhattanites can protect their Thanksgiving side dishes with Campbell's dinner insurance | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Manhattan residents can have their side dishes protected thanks to “Dinner Insurance” from Campbell Soup Company.

According to data compiled from Campbell’s, around 67% of Manhattan residents will celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer people, 57% will travel a shorter distance for the holiday. Around 80% of consumers across the country use online grocery shopping services and nearly a quarter plan to use them more than last year for Thanksgiving shopping in 2020.

About 35% of Manhattanites will be first-time Thanksgiving hosts this year, and 66% of first-time hosts are worried about an epic cooking fail. See more details and survey data, below. Campbell’s and Instacart are partnering up to provide Manhattan shoppers with “Dinner Insurance” should the side dishes they prepare go sideways.

Starting on Nov. 19, after purchasing a Campbell’s product through Instacart Manhattan shoppers can visit DinnerInsurance.com to find easy recipes such as Campbell’s Green Bean Casserole, Pepperidge Farm Savory Stuffing, Swanson Double Stock Mashed Potatoes and Pepperidge Farm Baked Brie. Users can register for Dinner Insurance and receive information about how to submit a dinner insurance claim.

On Thanksgiving Day, if the side dish goes awry, users can submit a claim by uploading a failed picture of their dish and receive a gourmet replacement dish delivered to their home that same day. Claims must be submitted between 12 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.

For more information, Manhattan residents can visit campbells.com/DinnerInsurance.