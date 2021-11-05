Marisha Wallace on coming to NYC for ‘Tomorrow Tour’ and how she using her platform to spread positivity

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Marisha Wallace is a multi-talented performer; she is known for her roles on Broadway in being part of Disney’s original cast of Aladdin and playing the role of Effie White on the London’s West End Production of Dreamgirls. Wallace is coming home to New York on her “Tomorrow Tour”, to sing her heart out in front of a live audience at The Green Room 42 on Nov. 7.

Wallace’s debut album “Tomorrow” is full of uplifting Broadway songs and pop classics, adding her own personal soul music spin into it. Listeners will go through all the stages of emotion in feeling empowered, sorrowful, and having hope with songs like “Before I Go,” “The Show Must Go On,” and “Purple Rain.” The inspiration behind the album came from her gospel version of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie to raise money for those in the theatre industry affected by the lockdown. After posting the video for the world to see, the song took a life on its own in becoming a universal anthem of hope.

“The first song on the album was Tomorrow, and I wanted to do a gospel version of that song just to raise money for charity to help artists out of work during the pandemic,” said Wallace. “I released it on my own, and it was picked up by Michael Ball, he heard the song and played it on his BBC Radio show. The song went to number one on iTunes charts and it became an anthem of hope around the world. I wanted to create an album that had these inspirational songs to get us through the roller coaster of the pandemic.”

Wallace will be singing songs people know her from such as “And I am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dream Girls and “I Know Where I’ve Been” from Hairspray, but she will also be premiering three brand new songs that she had written with Grammy Award Winner Toby Gad. Overall, Wallace wants her audience to feel alive again, to reconnect with each other, and to have a good time singing along with her.

“I just want people to feel alive again and I feel like so much of our soul has been pushed in this pandemic. We feel like we need to be inside and alone in going through all these emotions on our own. I want people who are coming to my show to start feeling alive again. They are gonna experience all these emotions, they are going to cry, laugh, dance, and scream to name a few to just let it all out in one night,” said Wallace.

Wallace is currently on tour and has many exciting upcoming projects she is working on like writing original songs for her next album that has a pop-soul feel to it and is in the beginning stages of writing her own musical. There is nothing Wallace can’t do in achieving her dreams as an artist in using her voice to bring up conversation issues like embracing size inclusivity in the entertainment industry. She is using her platform to spread positivity by letting her fans know they can do the same thing in achieving their dreams.

“To show people that they can do anything that they set their minds to and I feel like there is so much negative around singing and about performing,” said Wallace. “People are telling themselves, they are not the best and I am not that. No one can be a better you than you and if you just be yourself and be the best version of yourself everything else will come out ok. That has always been my calling, I like to spread the light and the love because it all comes back to you.”

You can watch Wallace perform on tour or stream her music on any music streaming service.